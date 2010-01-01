Grow your wellbeing
Cognitive Behavioural Therapy and EMDR
Cognitive Behavioural Therapy and EMDR
Are you facing challenges in your life and feel the need for someone to talk to? Whether you have experienced a traumatic event, a bereavement, a relationship breakdown, or other life stresses impacting your well-being, these issues can lead to feelings of depression, anxiety, panic, or a loss of confidence.
With over 10 years of experience in mental health, we have supported and cared for individuals across a variety of services. We are dedicated to helping you navigate these difficulties and improve your overall well-being.
Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) is an evidence-based treatment recommended by NICE guidelines for individuals experiencing common mental health difficulties. At our practice, we adopt a person-centered approach, working collaboratively with you to achieve your goals through a combination of tailored techniques and strategies.
EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) is a therapy that helps you heal from trauma and distressing experiences. This process helps your brain reprocess traumatic memories, reducing their emotional impact and helping you feel more in control. EMDR is effective for treating PTSD, anxiety, depression, and related issues, offering a structured and supportive approach to healing.
BABCP Membership- 171173
BABCP Membership - 00001005204
Sessions are designed to help you manage symptoms, identify and address negative thought patterns, and develop effective coping strategies. We utilize evidence-based practices to support you in overcoming depression and enhancing your mental well-being.
In our sessions, you will find a compassionate and non-judgmental environment where you can openly discuss your feelings and challenges. Our experienced therapists work collaboratively with you to understand the root causes of your depression and tailor treatment plans to meet your specific needs. By focusing on building resilience and fostering a positive mindset, we aim to empower you to regain control over your life and improve your overall quality of life. Whether you're dealing with persistent sadness, loss of interest in activities, or feelings of hopelessness, we are here to help you navigate these difficulties and achieve lasting recovery.
Anxiety therapy sessions provide a safe and supportive environment to help you manage symptoms, identify triggers, and develop effective coping strategies. We employ evidence-based practices to assist you in overcoming anxiety and enhancing your mental well-being.
We address various anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), social anxiety, panic disorder, phobias, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Our personalized approach ensures that your treatment plan is tailored to your unique needs and experiences, empowering you with the tools and confidence needed to effectively manage anxiety and improve your overall quality of life.
Trauma therapy sessions provide a safe and supportive environment designed to help you process and heal from traumatic experiences. Our compassionate therapists are trained in evidence-based practices that effectively address trauma, helping you regain a sense of control and well-being. We focus on creating a personalized treatment plan tailored to your unique needs, guiding you through the healing process at your own pace. Our goal is to help you overcome the impact of trauma, build resilience, and improve your overall mental health and quality of life.
Our stress management sessions offer comprehensive tools and techniques to help you effectively manage stress and enhance your overall well-being. We emphasize the development of healthy coping strategies and practical methods for addressing daily stressors, tailored to your individual needs.
Mindfulness sessions provide tools and techniques to help you develop a greater sense of awareness, reduce stress, and improve your overall mental well-being. Using guided imagery approaches and progressive muscle relaxation.
Our low self-esteem sessions are designed to help you gain a deeper understanding of yourself and build lasting confidence. Through these sessions, you will learn effective strategies to enhance self-awareness and develop a positive self-image. We focus on empowering you to become more assertive and self-assured in various aspects of your life. Our compassionate therapists provide a supportive environment where you can explore and address the underlying issues contributing to low self-esteem, ultimately fostering a stronger sense of self-worth and well-being.
Our specialized therapy sessions support clients with long-term conditions (LTC), bereavement, and perinatal challenges. For chronic illnesses, we offer emotional support and coping strategies. During bereavement, our compassionate therapists provide a safe space to process grief and heal. For perinatal challenges, we help you navigate pregnancy and postpartum issues, addressing anxiety, depression, and new parenthood. Using evidence-based practices, we tailor our approach to your individual needs, ensuring effective care and support.
Typed, telephone or online/video
Typed, telephone or online/video
Video sessions
Sessions last 60 minutes and must be booked in advance. Once booked, sessions are fully charged unless cancelled 48 hours in advance
We also offer a range of group workshops, including corporate packages for stress resilience, building motivation and many more. Contact us to create your bespoke package.
At Pink Orchid Therapy, we understand that everyone faces challenges at some point in their lives. Our compassionate therapists are here to help you overcome those challenges, guiding you toward healing and hope. With a collaborative and personalized approach to therapy, we utilize evidence-based practices such as cognitive-behavioural therapy, solution-focused therapy, EMDR, and trauma-informed care. We specialize in helping clients with anxiety, depression, trauma, and relationship issues, among others. Our goal is to empower you to build resilience, gain valuable insights, and develop the tools you need to thrive and lead a fulfilling life.
We know that taking the first step towards therapy can be hard and visiting us here is the first step in your journey. Please email or call us if you have any questions.
Copyright © 2024 Pink Orchid Therapy - All Rights Reserved.